MVA alliances parties finalised seat sharing in 18 prabhags: Danve

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Discussions have been held between the Uddhav Sena and the MNS, Congress, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. An understanding has been reached regarding seat-sharing in 18 prabhags, while talks are ongoing for the remaining 11 prabhags, Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve told reporters here on Tuesday (December 23).

Danve said,” Uddhav Sena mahanagar chief Raju Vaidya had been holding meetings with party leaders for two days. He had held a meeting with Congress regarding seat-sharing. However, it remains unclear why he suddenly decided to join the BJP. The reason of internal factionalism given by him is not convincing, because the party in which he joined does not have factionalism,” he questioned.

When asked whether seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had been finalised, Danve said, “ The meetings had been held between the Uddhav Sena and Congress along with the VBA. MNS would be with us. Through these meetings, agreement has been reached on seats in 18 prabhags, while discussions regarding seats in the remaining 11 prabhags are still underway. Once these talks are completed, the MVA will be formally announced. He also noted that it would not be appropriate to announce at this stage how many seats each party would get.”

Danve further said, “ Although some office-bearers are leaving the party, the number of aspirants remains very high. Around 300 people have sought party tickets. Due to the large number of aspirants, the party will need to ensure that the selection of suitable candidates does not lead to internal rebellion.”

‘61 Mashal’ rally in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray

A ‘61 Mashal’ (torch) rally will be held on December 26 from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi in the presence of MLA Aaditya Thackeray. Party workers from each prabhag will participate carrying 61 torches.

Uddhav Thackeray’s public meeting on January 10

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a public meeting on January 10 at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground, Danve said.