MVA holds silent morcha to protest atrocities on school girls in Badlapur

In protest against the atrocities committed on school girls in Badlapur, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a silent demonstration at Kranti Chowk on Saturday. The protest lasted for an hour and a half, with participants wearing black clothes and black bands over their mouths.

The demonstrators demanded strict action against the accused, calling for justice for the victims. The office-bearers, activists, and workers of the Uddhav Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took part in the protest. The placards carried by the protesters demanded punishment for the perpetrators of violence against women and those who protect them, calling for the protection of women, and urging for a law that mandates the death penalty for such crimes.

Police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate, Police Inspectors Nirmala Pardeshi and Sunil Mane, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) squad were deployed at the venue to maintain law and order.

Leaders of the Opposition in Legislative Council, including Ambadas Danve, Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, City Chief Balasaheb Thorat, Digvijay Sherkhane, Santosh Khendke, Dnyaneshwar Dange, Hanuman Shinde, Balasaheb Gaikwad, Vijay Waghchaure, Sunita Dev, Sukanya Bhosale, Congress Women’s City President Deepa Misaal, former corporator Bhausaheb Jagtap, Dr Zafar Khan, Yogesh Masalge, Dr Pawan Dongre, NCP District President Pandurang Tangde-Patil, Khwaja Sharafuddin, Ashish Pawar, Meharaj Patel, and others participated in the protest. The demonstration concluded with a procession around the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk.