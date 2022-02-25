MVA leaders protest at Kranti Chowk

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

The activists of all three parties of the Mahavikas Aghadi government on Friday staged a sit-in-protest near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk against the arrest of state minority minister Nawab Malik and the increasing misuse of the Central agencies by the Central government. The activists raised slogans against the Central government.

In the beginning, only Shiv Sena leaders had gathered. But later the numbers increased.Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, district president MLC Ambadas Danve, MLC Satish Chavan, NCP district president Kailas Patil, Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and other activists were present.