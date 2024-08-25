MVA office-bearers agitate outside airport, detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) office-bearers and activists demonstrated outside Chikalthana Airport on Sunday in view of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s arrival at the airport.

It may be noted that an important meeting of MVA was held on a lawn near Chikalthana Airport on Sunday morning. A message was sent to the office-bearers and workers to wear black clothes.

Wearing black clothes, the office-bearers and activists reached the lawns on Sunday. Later, they came on the road and started protesting with holding placards and saying 'Modiji Jawab Do.'

Police detained them along with the leader of the opposition to the State Legislative Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Jalgaon via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday. The MVA members protested outside the Chikalthana airport wearing black clothes and holding placards.

The agitators demanded accountability for the growing violence against women in the country.

They said that the Chief Minister and both the Deputy Chief Ministers were not able to provide security to women in the State, so, the Prime Minister should give a guarantee about the safety of women.

They also demanded that the PM should pay attention to the State now as there is no strong government in it.

Opposition Leader to Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Shiv Sena leader Raju Vaidya, Congress city unit president Shaikh Yusuf, NCP city president Khwaja Sharfuddin, its working president Abhishek Deshmukh, Santosh Jejurkar, Vishwanath Swamy, Balasaheb Gaikwad, Digvijay Sherkhane, Dyaneshwar Dange, Manoj Gangwe, Raghunath Patil, Sachin Taide, Yogesh Masalge, Moin Qureshi and others were present.

Detained & released

Ambadas Danve along with office-bearers were detained by Cidco MIDC police. All were released shortly after the PM left for Jalgaon.