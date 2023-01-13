MVA organises public meeting on Bamu name extension day

Aurangabad:

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have organised a grand public meeting on the 29th name extension day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, at the main entrance gate, on Saturday (January 14). It is believed that the MVA leaders will be blowing the trumpet of the forthcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

The dignitaries like former chief minister Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, deputy leader Sushma Andhare, NCP state president Jayant Patil, former minister Dilip Walse Patil, Nitin Raut and Chandrakant Handore will grace the function, said the former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Aurangabad City Congress Committee president Yusuf Shaikh and NCP’s Sunil Magare while addressing the newsmen at a joint press conference.

Ghodele recalled the series of agitations held for the name extension of the university.

Magare accused BJP of trying to make an amendment to the Indian Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and said united efforts is needed to defeat it in the 2024 LS elections. Former legislator Kailas Patil, Kishanchand Tanwani, Amarsingh Pandit, Kalyan Kale and others will also be present on the occasion. MLC Satish Chavan initiated the event.