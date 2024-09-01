MVA protests against Govt on collapse of Shivaji Maharaj Statue

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Member of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a ‘Jode Maro’ agitation at Kranti Chowk, on Sunday, in protest against the State government alleging corruption in the installation the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Malvan.

During the protest, the police forcibly removed banners featuring photographs of the Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers brought by the MVA leaders.

The protesters created a ruckus with loud slogans, causing a commotion in the Kranti Chowk area. There has been widespread outrage over the incident in which the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi eight months ago in Malvan, collapsed.

Alleging the statue was collapsed due to corruption in its installation, the MVA Aghadi and organised protests across the State on Sunday. The protest at Kranti Chowk was organised by Shiv Sena of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar Group).

UBT Shiv Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Nandkumar Ghodele, Raju Vaidya, Raju Shinde, Santosh Khendke, Ashok Patwardhan, Balasaheb Thorat, adv Dharmaraj Danve, Hanuman Shinde, Namdev Pawar, city Congress president Yusuf Sheikh, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kiran Patil, Rais Shaikh, Manoj Shejul, Babnarao Didore, Sukanya Bhosale, Dipali Borse, Dipali Misal, Saroj Masalge and others participated in the protest.

Box

KC reverberating with slogans

Kranti Chowk area was reverberating with slogans such as "Mahayuti Sarkar Murdabad, Muradabd, ‘Pannas Khoke, Majlet Boke,’ Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis Hai Hai. The agitators also demanded resignation of those who are in the Government.

Box

Banners tear in stanching them

Suddenly, some office bearers took out banners with pictures of the Chief Minister and both the Deputy Chief Ministers. As soon as they started waving it, the police on the guard rushed and seized the banners. In this clash, the banners wree torn. After this, the police detained the protestors.