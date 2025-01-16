M’wada awaits for Rs 2,091 Cr fund

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government has approved a fund of Rs 3,490 crore for eight districts of Marathwada for the current financial year.

Out of this, the Government released fund of Rs 1,398.52 crore in 10 months. With two months left to the end of the financial year, it has provided only 40 per cent of the funds to the division.

All the districts of the division are awaiting 60 per cent (Rs 2,091 crore) fund. The work of the District Planning Committee was approved late due to a delay in receiving grants. It was delayed due to the implementation of the model the code of conduct of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. As a result, those works have not yet gained momentum.

Box

Expenditure ratio 52 pc

A total of Rs 905.16 crore fund was distributed to eight districts of Marathwada, out of a total fund Rs 1,398 crore received. The expenditure ratio is 52.80 per cent.

The district-wise fund received and approved in crores are as follows;

District------------------received------approved--expenditure pc

Chh Sambhajinagar---- 264-----------660--------------63.91

Jalna----------------------156------------390-------------50.73

Parbhani----------------- 138------------345------------25.36

Nanded-------------------210 ----------525-------------54.71

Beed----------------------196------------484-------------61.23

Latur---------------------160------------401---------------47.06

Dharashiv---------------162------------408---------------51.35

Hingoli-------------------11-------------277----------------55.36