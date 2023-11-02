M'wada endovascular summit highlights advancements in cerebrovascular disease treatment

2500 doctors from across the country participate in the summit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'Marathwada Endovascular Summit 2023', organized by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), concluded recently on World Stroke Day with a focus on the latest treatments for cerebrovascular disease.

Over 2,500 doctors from across the country participated in the summit, which featured lectures and workshops on a variety of topics, including thrombectomy, stitch-less surgeries, and other innovative approaches to the treatment of stroke and other cerebrovascular conditions.

In his keynote address, Mumbai-based neurointerventionist Dr Uday Limaye highlighted the revolutionary changes in stroke treatment that have made it possible to achieve almost complete recovery for many patients. He noted that thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that removes blood clots from the brain, is now the standard of care for acute ischemic stroke. Other speakers at the summit included municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, MGM medical superintendent Dr H R Raghavan, civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipwale, Dr Devidas Dahiphale and others.

The summit also featured a special session for post-graduate medical students and resident doctors, with a focus on the latest research and treatment options for cerebrovascular disease. IMA president Dr Yashwant Gade expressed his satisfaction with the success of the summit and his intention to hold similar workshops in the future. He noted that the IMA is committed to increasing the knowledge of its members and raising awareness among the general public about the latest advances in medical care.

Scientific secretary of endovascular committee Dr Shivaji Pole, coordinator Dr Anjali Gade, Dr Aishwarya Dharmadhikari, Dr Priti Shinde, Dr Priyanka Shejul and others were present.

Cycle rally organised

A cycle rally was organized from MGM hospital to IMA hall for creating public awareness. Dr Vijay Vyavahare and Dr Anupam Takalkar showed the green flag. About 600 people participated on this occasion.