M’wada gets 100 more rain than average

Aurangabad:

Marathwada has received 100 mm more rain than the annual average. The annual rainfall of the division is 679 mm. But the division has received 772 mm rainfall. The amount of rain that has fallen so far is 114 percent. Incessant rains have caused a huge damage to crops in Kharif season. This year, Kharif crops were mostly damaged in July and August.

Marathwada received 37 mm of rain in nine days in the month of October. Aurangabad district received 50 mm rainfall, Jalna 24 mm, Beed 39 mm, Latur 30 mm, Osmanabad 31 mm, Nanded 36 mm, Parbhani 27 mm, while Hingoli received 59 mm. The meteorological department has warned of heavy rain till October 13.