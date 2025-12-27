M’wada Kala Vikas Mahamandal to host Lalit Kala Mahotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Kala Vikas Mahamandal will host the first round of Divisional Lalit Kala Mahotsav on January 21.

The festival will feature performances of duet dance, solo dance, solo singing, group drama, and other art forms.

Only registered teams and individuals from the schools can participate in the festival.

Mahamandal's secretary, Pralhad Shinde, said that the first round would be inaugurated at Ellora English School, Beed Bypass, at 9 am.

Group Acting and Solo Singing will be held on January 21 while Duet Dance and Solo Dance will be arranged on the second day (January 22).

The results will be declared within 15 minutes on the day of the competition, and prizes will be awarded. The selection for the final round will also be made on the same day. The organisers have appealed to all participants to remain present on time for the contests. For more information, one may contact Sanjay Kathar.