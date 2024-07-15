M’wada records 41.8 pc rainfall in 45 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rain played truant in the different parts of Marathwada.

The division recorded 41.8 per cent rainfall during the last 45 days. The rainfall in June and July is expected to register an average 50 per cent. Around 14 days of the current have left.

If there is no satisfactory rainfall on these days, the farmers may face a crisis of re-sowing. The eight districts of the region have 877 small, medium and big dams. They have only 13 per cent water storage.

These reservoirs have 1068 MCM usable water stock. Heavy rainfall is expected in the catchment area of the Godavari River. The division received 17.1 mm of rainfall until the morning of July 15.

The district recorded the highest rainfall (32 mm) while the lowest was registered in Nanded (2.5 mm).

The eight districts of the division received 100 mm of rainfall in July month alone. The region’s annual rainfall is 697.5 mm while it received 283.7 so far. The rainfall of the districts was 66 per cent last year during the same period.

Water in the division’s projects

The water storage per centage from small to big dam is as follows;

--11 big dams have 14.81 per cent water.

--75 medium projects have 7. 90 pc.

--749 small water bodies have 9.60 pc.

--There is 14.90 pc water in 15 weirs on the Godavari river.

--Other 27 weirs have 46.80 pc water.

--A total of 877 projects have an average of 13.15 pc water storage.