M’wada to get 55 TMC of water: Devendra Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Marathwada should get the water that is flowing in the sea. For this, the State Government has approved schemes to divert 55 TMC of water to the region,” said Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister.

He was speaking at the Vachanpurthi Convention, which was organised on Sunday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar were present.

Deputy CM Fadnavis said Marathwada's identity as a drought division would be erased and it would have plenty of water in the next four to five years. He said that the water of the Damanganga and western rivers flow to the sea for the past ten years.

“There have been announcements at the Government level about diverting that water to Marathwada and trying to supply the drought-stricken areas of this region,” he said. The Chief Minister frequently mentions Damanganga water in his speech on Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day.

“CM Shinde announced that a separate provision of Rs 14,000 crores had been made for irrigation in the Cabinet meeting held in 2023. There was also a provision to divert some of that amount to Damanganga water department,” he said. Meanwhile, Fadnavis mentioned that he approved the schemes to get 55 TMC of water to Marathwada.