“My bag is always open, I don’t worry about videos” – Shirsat’s jibes at Karad, Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With Ganeshotsav approaching, a law-and-order meeting at the police commissionerate turned into a stage for political satire as guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat aimed witty barbs at opposition leader Ambadas Danve and former MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Appealing for a DJ-free Ganeshotsav, Shirsat urged citizens to support traditional bands specially from Vaijapur and Chalisgaon. “If leaders don’t pay, I will. My bag is always open. Even if people call me a crorepati, it makes no difference. We don’t worry about videos,” he quipped, sparking laughter across the hall.

“Because of Fadnavis, police listen to Karad”

On DJ seizures, Shirsat said political influence often sways action. “If leaders intervene, even the commissioner cannot resist. Danve is opposition leader; police must listen. Dr. Karad, being close to Fadnavis-ji, also cannot be ignored. MPs like Kale may be overlooked, but never Karad. Still, we all stand united against DJs elections are separate, DJ ban is common ground.”

Barbs, banter and nostalgia

The meeting saw more than law-and-order talk. Danve praised Shirsat as “Maharashtraratna,” while Karad recalled old days when both Danve and Shirsat were house leaders under his mayoralty. “Today both hold top positions a coincidence indeed,” he smiled. Shirsat shot back, “Federation presidents always rise. Those assured by Karad should approach him. BJP never hesitates to bless anyone,” drawing another round of laughter. What began as a serious call for discipline during Ganeshotsav ended with satire, nostalgia and sharp political banter.