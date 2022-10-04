My City, My Drea: Make it a better place to live in…

Ah! This is so romantic a topic, it makes one go into a trance. What the city should be like? First of all, I would prefer the city to be a place to live peacefully, and where we the people are not subjected to experiments by those who lead/represent in any name or form. I dream that civil servants who soon pick up the habit of taking role of `benevolent’ rulers don’t impose their whims on us. I dream these mandarins to be really nice and don’t thrust their own imaginations and simply focus on what the city is really required to be - a place to live nicely, water supply in good shape, the roads and footpaths in proper order (not a few roads for the sake of show-off) and efficient transportation. The mandarins go after completing their respective tenures, so do their ideas. I have been dreaming about the city to be an attraction for the world for what it is, the tourism capital of the state and every facility in order, where no one feels insecure. Overall, somewhat better place to live in.