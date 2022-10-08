My City My Dream reaction

Aurangabad city is renowned for its industrial development, educational institutes and heritage sites. But the city has long been struggling with the lack of basic amenities. Aurangabad is now heading towards becoming a metro city, but still we lack proper infrastructure, educational institutes and hospitals. My expectation of a dream city is where there is ample water, less pollution and good roads. Everyone in the city will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness. The city would be technologically advanced with state-of-art educational institutes. Aurangabad will be connected to all major cities and abroad through air. Also, all major highways and trains will be connected to the city. There should also have the best health infrastructure that provides service to all free of cost. I hope such a beautiful city comes into existence soon.

CS Laxmikant Jaipurkar, former chairman, Aurangabad chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India