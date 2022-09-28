My Dream City Aurangabad

Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari,

Municipal Administrator, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation & Chief Executive Officer, Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Aurangabad, the Tourism Capital of Maharashtra, was included in the Smart Cities Mission in 2016, with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, including Rs 500 crore aid of the Government of India, Rs 250 crore each by the Government of Maharashtra and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Aurangabad

Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) is implementing the Smart City project. It aims that Aurangabad could proudly proclaim to possess a unique blend of heritage, tourism, industry and education.

The five pillars of transformation focused on by the ASCDCL to improve the standard of living of the residents are:

*Improving governance and security

*Enhancing public transport

*Conserving the heritage

*Protecting the environment and

*Providing a wholesome tourism experience.

Following modern technology projects have been commissioned, so far.

*The Master Systems Integrator (MSI) project includes two command and control centres (CCCs), connected through a high-speed and dedicated MPLS network to 700 high-resolution surveillance cameras, digital outdoor displays and environmental sensors. It provides intelligent technological support for the award-winning Majhi Smart Bus and the Solid Waste Management effort. The two CCCs are equipped with highly secure data centres, ultra-high resolution video walls and triple monitor workstations for the operators to monitor, analyse and act. The surveillance cameras located at 418 junctions are the virtual eye over the city for traffic monitoring, crime prevention and control. An Integrated Security and City Operations Platform (ISCOP) application is being commissioned to provide a unified platform and help the city through incident response, social media monitoring and community surveillance. The automatic number plate recognition cameras and face recognition cameras are also being installed.

2. The e-Governance project for the AMC, called the

Integrated Municipal e-Governance System delivers speedy and 24x7 citizens-centric services via the website, mobile app, kiosks and Citizen’s Facilitation Centres (CFCs). All the AMC departments have been computerised for improved efficiency and transparency.

3. The Geographical Information System (GIS) project involves mapping the entire city of Aurangabad. The drone survey has been completed and the physical survey is being initiated. It will cover over 300 layers in the city including properties, roads, sewer lines, and electric poles. The GIS mapping will provide accurate data points and assist the AMC officials in boosting tax recovery. ASCDCL is also now employing smart digital elements in education through the Smart Schools project, involving the schools being managed by the AMC.

Aurangabad is all set to embark on an exciting journey to reap the dividends of a substantial effort that has been undertaken since 2018. I believe that for future generations, ease of life will not be just a pipedream but a reality.