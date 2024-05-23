Mysterious death of woman raises suspicion in Ranjangaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in Ranjangaon after a 29-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home around 7 am on Thursday (May 23). Meanwhile, it is a mystery whether the deceased, Jyoti Subhash Raut, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence following a domestic dispute or her husband had murdered her by strangulation. Police detained Raut, but he managed to abscond from the police station and was apprehended by the police in Ranjangaon within an hour.

Subhash Ganesh Raut (32) originally hails from Bhokhardan in Jalna district and had recently shifted to the MIDC area with his wife Jyoti (29), daughter Sakshi (10), and son Pawan (6) in search of employment. A fortnight ago, the Raut family had moved into a rented house in Ekatanagar (Ranjangaon) owned by Naseer Shaikh. Subhash was a mason by profession, but due to his alcohol addiction, there were frequent conflicts and arguments between him and his wife. With schools closed, their two children had gone to their grandparent's house, one week ago. Hence the duo were staying alone. On Wednesday night, Subhash came home drunk, leading to a heated argument with his wife. As their quarrels were frequent, the neighbours turned a blind eye to them.

Female milk vendor unfolds the case

On Thursday around 7 am, a vendor Ashiya Syed went to deliver milk at Raut’s house. Despite knocking on the door, there was no response from inside the house. Upon repeated attempts, she then pushed the door and found Jyoti Raut lying unconscious on the bed. As she raised an alarm, the commotion attracted the attention of the landlord Naseer Shaikh, and the neighbours. Jyoti was unconscious and in a critical condition. The milk vendor also informed the MIDC Waluj police authorities about the incident. Acting upon the information, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sampatrao Shinde, police inspector Krishna Shinde, PSI Chandrakant Kamathe, Sandeep Shinde, constables Yashwant Gobade, Suresh Bhise, Hanuman Thoke, Nitin Iname, Ganesh Sagare, Samadhan Patil, and others admitted Jyoti to the government hospital. The doctors declared her dead after examination.

Suicide or murder; mystery persists

During the spot inspection, the police noticed signs of disturbance inside the house, with articles and items scattered around. Besides, Jyoti had injuries around her neck. The cops found ‘pico fall’ patti at the scene. Hence it is a mystery whether Jyoti took her own life by hanging herself with a ‘pico fall’ strip or her husband strangled her. After the autopsy report, the exact cause of her death will be clear, said the police inspector Krishna Shinde. The case of accidental death has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station and further investigation is on by PSI Ashok Ingole.

Husband Arrested by Police

After the suspicious death of Jyoti, her husband Subhash fled away from the house. The police searched and took him into custody for investigation. Meanwhile, around 3:30 pm, he managed to escape and fled away from the police station. This act raised suspicion, leading the police to conduct a massive search operation in the vicinity of the MIDC area. Around 4:30 pm, the police apprehended Raut, who was trying to hide himself at Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk in Ranjangaon.