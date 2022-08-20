'Naadvidhan' music concert on Aug 21

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

A musical concert 'Nadavidhan', which focuses on the philosophy of Lord Mahavir will be held on August 21 at 2 pm at Hirakaka Prangan, Rajabazar.

In this concert, the musical compositions imbued with the philosophy of Lord Mahavir will be performed on the formation of Indian classical music. Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji will be present on the occasion. Professor Sanjay Mohod, head of the department of music, SB college of arts and commerce, has created these compositions. Medha Lakhpati and fellow artists will present these compositions. They will be assisted on music by Pankaj Shirbhate (Violin), Gajanan Dhumal and Lalit Chobe (Tabla), Dr Girish Kale (Flute) and Santosh Solunke on (Pakhawaj). The entry to the programme is free. The organisers Sakal Jain Samaj and Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat have appealed to the devotees to the present for the programme.