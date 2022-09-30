Nagar Naka to A S Club road closed for heavy motor vehicles for one month

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The city’s traffic branch has decided to close down the largest motorable road Nagar Naka to A S Club for all heavy motor vehicles (HMV) for one month. The assistant inspector (traffic) N A Kame has appealed to the vehicle owners to use an alternate route to proceed towards Ahmednagar, Pune and other destinations.

The construction of the bridge near the railway overbridge (RoB) in the vicinity of Cantonment will be done by the World Bank Project. The High Court had recently ordered the administration concerned to complete the construction of bridge work by December 31, 2022. To avoid danger to other vehicles the traffic for HMVs has been closed till October 31, stated the release.

The alternate route for buses, private coaches and HMVs

- The vehicles proceeding from Pune and Ahmednagar to Jalna, Beed and ahead should take the route via A S Club, Link Road, Mahanubhav Ashram, Old Beed Naka, Jhalta Phata and Cambridge Chowk.

- The vehicles coming entering Aurangabad city from Pune, Ahmednagar or passing through the city should take a route via A S Club, Sajapur Phata, Sharnapur Phata, Padegaon and Nagar Naka.

- The vehicles from Jalgaon, Sillod, Phulambri and Harsul which are heading towards Ahmednagar, Pune or Nashik should take the route via Sawangi Phata, Cambridge Chowk, Jhalta Phata, Beed Bypass, Mahanubhav Ashram, Link Road and A S Club.

- The vehicles coming from Dhule, Kannad, Khuldabad, Daulatabad and heading to Ahmednagar or Pune should take a route via Daulatabad T-Point, Sharnapur Phata, Sajapur Phata and A.S.Club.