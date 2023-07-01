Naik’s Jayanti celebrated in Govt College of Edn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme was organised at the Government College of Education on Saturday to celebrate the birth anniversary of noted agriculturalist, progressive former and former chief minister of the state Dr Vasantrao Naik.

Joint director of Higher Education Dr Surendra Thakur, college principal Dr Nalini Chondekar, Dr Urjit Karwande, Dr Bhagyashri Subhedar, Dr Rameshar Padme, Balal, Yogesh Upadhye, Ganesh Chavan, students of B Ed, M Ed and others were present.

