Namantar Yoddha award for Baba Adhav, Pannalal Surana, Dr Desarda & Rashid Mamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dharmanirpeksha Jayanti Utsav Mahasangh selected renowned leader labour and Namantar movements Dr Baba Adhav, socialist thinker Sathi Pannalal Surana, Gandhian economist Dr H M Desarda, former Mayor Rashid Mamu for the Namantar Yoddha Award to be presented on 31st Namantar Din at.

Former chairman of the Standing Committee of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and founder president of Mahasangh Ratankumar Pandagale has announced these names for the Award.

Nanded's renaming movement martyr Gautam Waghmare and researcher of Satyashodhak movement Principal Gajmal Mali will be given this award posthumously.

Veteran social activist P J Nikam Guruji will preside over the function while former State Social Justice Minister MP Chandrakant Handore will present the award in a programme to be organised at Town Hall Chowk, Jaibhimnagar, at 11.30 am, on January 14.

Artis Prerna Kharat will present the one-act play 'Ramai' and a singing program by TV star singer Saksham Sonawane.