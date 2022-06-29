Name of city can change after publishing notification in gazette

Aurangabad, June 29:

If the name of any city has to be changed, then the state government prepares and sanctions a proposal for it. This proposal is then sent to the home ministry of the union government. The then deputy secretary of home ministry Sardar Fattehsingh had issued the directive principles in this regard in 1953. These principles were amended in 2005. As per these amendment, the surveyor general of India, Railways, Posts, IB and other central organisations discuss about this proposal and then issue a no objection certificate. After that, the home ministry sanctions the proposal. Accordingly, a notification in this regard is published in the gazette and the name of the city is changed, informed lawyer of Aurangabad division bench Adv Devdutta Palodkar.