Name of lab technician surfaced again in sex determination racket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The name of the same laboratory technician who was previously involved in a sex determination racket six years ago surfaced in the new scam that was busted in the current month.

Police and the Health Department of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) jointly raided a sex determination centre in the Garkheda area on May 12.

Rajesh Sawant (39, Jadhavwadi) who was indulged in a sex determination racket six years ago, was also found involved in a recent racket. He has been at large since then. Pundliknagar Police arrested Sawant in Mukundwadi on Monday.

The network of sex determination was found to spread in Beed, Jalna and Bhokardan after the arrest of Sakshi and Savita. Three quacks along with an Ayurvedic doctor were also involved in the case. Of them, Dr Roshan Dakhre from Sillod was arrested.

An illegal abortion centre run by 12th-passed doctor Balaji Talekar (Bhokardan) and Kakasaheb Khekale (Pejnapur) came to light.

Both of them are absconding. Sakshi, Savita, Roshan, Gopal Kalantre, Narayan Pandit, Sandeep Kale, Sadashiv Kakde, and Satish Teher were arrested so far. The Prime accused of the case Dr Satish Sonawne sent to police custody. Dr Sonawne’s guide Dr Gaware has been still at large. The prime accused of the case confirmed the involvement of Sawant. Police inspector Rajesh Yadav has launched a search for him his name surfaced.

A team comprising ASI Sunil Mhaske, constable Deepak Deshmukh, Ganesh Doiphode, Deepak Jadhav, Suresh Pawar, Kalyan Nikma, Sandeep Bidkar, Rajesh Yadmal were keeping a watch on Sawant. The team received information that Sawant would come to Mukundwadi to change his car and collect cash on Monday. The team laid a trap and was arrested as soon as he arrived to change the car. Police could not seize the car being used by him. Sonawne and Sawant were produced in the court which remanded them in police custody up to May 30.

Dr Suraj Rana from Osmapura was arrested in the sex determination racket in January 2019. Sawant was also arrested in that case. Sawant was in police custody. Later, he was released from the jail. His name surfaced again in the current sex determination college after six years. He has been wandering in Kokan and Lonavala since May 12.