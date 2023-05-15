Names 33 ineligible professional colleges declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University declared the names of 33 ineligible professional colleges.

It may be noted that the university refused to accept the no-objection certificate of 33 professional colleges from the four districts because of a lack of approved principals, teachers, and required facilities. Bamu declared them ineligible for admission for the academic year 2023-24.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell started admission profess for the six professional courses-B Ed, M Ed, B P Ed, M P Ed, LLB and LLM.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided not to allow the colleges to the admission process as they had not fulfilled the parameters of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and Bar Council of India.

There are 61 which offer this type of professional course. Of them, 33 faced action while the remaining (28) colleges were given NoC for admissions.

The district-wise eligible and ineligible colleges list as follows;

District-------eligible----ineligible-----total

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar---16--11----27

Beed-----------03----------14----------17

Jalna----------05------------01---------06

Dharashiv------04----------07----------07

Name of the colleges is as follows

1.Chharapati Sambhajinagar: Padmapani Physical Education College, A D Deshmukh B.Ed College- Khuldabad, Padmavati College of Education, Shivajirao Patil College-Bhendala, Jayaprakash Narayan College of Education, Tanzil College of Education-Jatwada, Dhanshree College of Education-Gevrai Tanda, Janata B Ed College Khuldabad, Mahatma Gandhi College of Education- Khokadpura, Gyanjyoti B Ed College-Soygaon, Vasantrao Kale Law College.

2.Beed District: Adarsh Mahila B.Ed College, Rajarshi Shahu B.Ed College, Aditya B Ed College, Ahilya Devi Holkar B.Ed College, Gurukul B.Ed College, Bhagwanrao Kedar B.Ed College, Yogeshwari B.Ed College, Mauli University B.Ed College, Dr V D Karad B.Ed College, Bhagwan Baba M.Ed College-Keij, Keshavraj B.Ed College-Sonegaon, Sant Gajanan B.Ed College-Ambajogai.

3. Dharashiv- Mahananda College of Education, Shri Krishna College of Education, Maharudra Mote B.Ed College, Shramjivi College of Education- Omarga, Ransamrat B.Ed College – Kalamb.

4.Jalna : Dharti Jansev B Ed College.