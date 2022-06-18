Names of 500 liquor shops, permit rooms to be changed

Notice of State Excise Department: Names of God-Goddesses, forts

Aurangabad, June 18:

The State Excise department has sent notices to 500 liquor shops and permit stores in the city carrying names of deities as well as forts. The shops have been given a deadline of June 30 to complete the process.

There are over 1,200 permit holders in Aurangabad, of which at least 500 permit rooms and liquor shops carrying the names of deities and forts. The excise department has sent notices to these shops acting upon the government orders. The applications will be sent to the collector office for approval, after which the permit holders will have to bear the surcharge for changing the account of the firm with the bank. Some of the permit holders have also filed disclosures in the office stating that their shop is not in the name of deities.

Will seek justice

The business has been running for many years, with an emphasis on naming the shop as per the faith of the owners. The business is now recovering after the lockdown. If the decision is not revoked, we will approach the court, said, shop owner Jitendra Jaiswal.

Deadline of June 30

This is a government decision. Notices have been sent to the permit holders as per the order. Some objections are also being filed. The deadline for renaming the shop is June 30. The technical process has to be completed. Proposals for name change will be submitted to the district collector, said Santosh Jhagde, superintendent, state excise, Aurangabad.