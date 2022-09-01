Aurangabad, Sep 1:

An egoist is like a paper, be it a love letter, or a result, or a medical report that makes you cry. A worshiper of Namokar Mantra cannot be egoistic. Because where there is namokar, there is no ego and where there is no ego, there is no pride. Namokar and ego are two opposite streams. Namokar is east, ego is west. They never meet, said Acharya Prasannasagarji Maharaj.

He was speaking in a discourse organised at Rajabazar Jain Temple, on Thursday The ego is very complex. It shatters a person from inside and also takes all his relatives and friends away. We should bow down to Namokar so that our ego gets shattered. There is only one way to get rid of ego, chant Namokar Mantra from the heart and always wish well for your loved ones. Devotees were present in large numbers.