Namvistar Day anniversary celebrated enthusiastically

Aurangabad

The 29th anniversary of Namvistar Din of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was celebrated enthusiastically on Saturday. People paid obeisance to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, University Gate, and the martyrs' pillar in the University area. People started thronging to University Gate in groups since morning and all the roads in this area were filled with people.

The name of Marathwada University was extended to Dr BAMU on January 14, 1994, after a stiff struggle by the followers of Dr Ambedkar. People were filled with pride to see Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name on the University gate. Children, youth, and even senior citizens were present in large numbers. The followers attired in white clothes paid tributes to Lord Gautam Buddha, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the martyrs' pillar in a very disciplined manner.

Stalls of idols, books, calendars and other articles were erected on both sides of the road. People gave good responses to the Bhimgeet programmes organised at various places. The crowd gathering continued till late at night.

The entire university area was filled with posters of various political parties. Platforms of various groups and parties were erected along the road. The meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi was organised for the first time this year.

Leaders like Ramdas Athavale, Jogendra Kawade, Anandraj Ambedkar and others addressed meetings at various places.

Vehicle rally to mark Namvistar Divas

Bhartiya Dalit Panther organised a vehicle rally on Saturday to mark the Namvistar Divas, the renaming of Marathwada University as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The rally was led by Panther leader Adv Ramesh Khandagale. Youths participated in the rally in large numbers and shouted slogans praising Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and other national heroes.

The rally started from Vasantrao Naik Chowk at 11 am and passed through Kranti Chowk, Aurangpura, Mill Corner, Bhadkal Gate and concluded at University Gate by garlanding the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

S S Jamdhade, Siddharth Thokal, Ganesh Chavan Nitesh Tangade, Adv Samadhan Khaderao, Shobhatai Padmane, Siddharth Narwade, Jyoti Jadhav, and others participated in large numbers.