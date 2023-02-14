Nanded-Delhi Safdarjung spl train from Feb 18

Aurangabad: Considering the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR), has decided to run a special train from Nanded to Delhi Safdarjung. The train will leave the Huzur Sahib Nanded Station on Saturday (February 18) at 9 am; arrive at Aurangabad at 12.55 pm. It will halt for 5 minutes only. The special train will reach its final destination Delhi Safdarjung at 12.15 pm on Sunday (February 19). The stops on the route are Purna, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nagarsol, Ankai, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Agra Cantonment etc. Meanwhile, the return journeying train from Delhi Safdarjung to Nanded train will leave from the Delhi Safdarjung station on February 19 (Sunday) at 11 pm.