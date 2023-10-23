Nandkishor Kagliwal appointed honorary Consul for ‘The Republic of Tunisia’

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: President of Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied has announced appointment of Nandkishor Kagliwal as Honorary Consul for India.

He is a first-generation entrepreneur, educationist and thought leader. Kagliwal is the first person from Marathwada to be appointed to this prestigious diplomatic position.

He is a founder chairman of Nath Group which is a diversified industrial house with interests in agricultural research, hybrid seeds, food processing and manufacturing of speciality papers and industrial chemicals.

Kagliwal has been actively involved with the socio-economic development of the region and was instrumental in establishing marquee institutions, notable amongst them being Nath Valley School, Nath School of Business and Technology, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, Aurangabad International Film Festival.

As Honorary Consul for the Republic of Tunisia, Kagliwal will endeavour to promote trade and investment between Tunisia and India. There is also great potential for promoting tourism and culture between the two countries.