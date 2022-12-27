Nandlal Bhansali no more

Aurangabad: Nandlal Gowardhan Bhansali (90, Goregaon, Hingoli, at present Bajajnagar) passed away at his residence on Tuesday evening due to old age. His last rites will be performed at the Bajajnagar Cidco crematorium near Mohata Devi temple on Wednesday at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of CA Chandraprakash and industrialist Dilip Bhansali.