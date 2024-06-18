Narayana Coaching Centre announces special scholarship for NEET/JEE repeaters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Coaching Centre announced a special scholarship for Medical NEET and IIT-JEE repeaters.

This initiative was launched on the birthday of Narayana Academy Founder Dr P Narayana.

National Business Head of Narayana Aravind Reddy inaugurated the scholarship at their local branch. City branch director Dr Vishal Ladniya and others were present.

“The initiative aims to empower deserving students with the resources and guidance necessary to achieve their career goals in the competitive fields of medical and engineering education”, said Aravind Reddy while briefing the press meet organised at the Institute campus.

Earlier, Dr Ladniya introduced Aravind Reddy.

The Coaching Centre has appealed to the eligible candidates to visit its office and complete the registration process for the batch starting on June 21, 2024.