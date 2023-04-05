Narayana equips students with knowledge to face competition: P Prameela

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Real education enables one to stand on one’s leg and turn them to be a good citizen of the country. Narayana Group is committed to equipping students with well-rounded knowledge and high academic calibre to make them good citizens and face competition for success in their career,” said P Prameela, senior vice-president of Narayana Group Of Educational Institutions.

P Prameela was in the city to review the progress of the local branch and interact with the staff members.

Talking to this newspaper, she said that Narayana Group has 308 schools, 219 junior colleges and 53 centres in different parts of the country. She hinted at expanding coaching centres in the coming days.

“The situation has returned to normalacy after Covid and the number of aspirants of engineering and medical courses from top institutes is growing. Nearly 30 per cent of students who get admissions in top institutes like IIT/NIT are from Narayana while for medication admissions, it is 45 per cent,” she said.

Director of the local branch of Narayana Institute Dr Vishal Ladniya was also present.

Box

Narayana began with just 5 students

She said that Dr P Narayana started Narayana Institute 44 years ago with just five students while today it has over 6 lakh students. “The strong determination and service Dr Narayana resulted in progress. When Covid outbreak started, our management immediately started online coaching classes and gave free education to those children who lost their parents due to pandemic disease,” she said.