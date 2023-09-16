Narayana focus on strong system & services

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “With the present world of globalisation and rising opportunities, many institutes are coming up but Narayana Group of Institutions with wide experience of forty-four years is serving as a Pan-India organisation truly focus on strong system and services,” said Shyam Bhushan (head, National Academic) and Aravind Reddy (head, National Business) at a press meet held at institute campus recently.

Shyam Bhushan and Aravind Reddy, during their first visit to the centre after resuming the charge. Earlier, city centre director Dr Vishal Ladniya introduced the audience and extended a warm welcome. They said that as part of the system, Narayana holds strength in academic well-being that includes common teaching schedules.

They said that the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT) would be on October 1 and 15, awarding cash prizes of crores of rupees and scholarships worth up to 100 per cent. Interested students of classes 7, 8,9,10 can register themselves by visiting https://nsat.narayanagroup.com or call on 9372233936/37/38.