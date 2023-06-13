Narayana prodigies no.1 in MHT CET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Narayana Institute came out with flying colours in the MHT-CET result declared on Monday.

Shaunak Kamotula topped the institute by securing the 99.99 percentile in PCM. Most of the students obtained excellent marks and are eligible for admission to top institutes engineering and technology colleges in the State.

The names of some of the toppers are as follows; Avani Mandlik (99.97 pc), Akansha Tehare (99.94), Atharv Roday (99.94), Krupal Thakre (99.94), Prathmesh Wable (99.82), Samruddhee Jadhav (99.75), Bhushan Deshmane (99.73), Shlok Sachdev (99.65), Aayush Patel (97.64), Devendra Ukirde (99.15), Digvijay Deshmukh (99.10).

Dr. Vishal Ladniya Centre Director of the institute, said that the methodology at Narayana Institute gives conceptual maturity to the students through which they will surely excel in any exam or at any level.

The institute announced a repeaters batch with the two-year course programme for JEE and Medical NEET beginning on June 15. It will also give scholarships to the repeaters batch.