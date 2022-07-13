Narayana students do well in JEE Mains exam

Aurangabad, July 12:

Narayana Educational Group students came out with flying colours in JEE Mains 2022 examination. Gayatri Jaiswal and Sumit Deshmukh scored 99.92 and 99.87 percentile respectively. Nine students scored above 99 percentile whereas 98 students are above 90 percentile. Dr Vishal Ladniya congratulated successful students including Pranav Kalwaghe, Karan Ghuge, Atharva Chavan , Mahavir Sancheti , Saurabh Chavan , Yash Kothari , Yash Biradar, Kush Mahajan, Rasika Sarwade, Deepak Sarode, Anirudhaa Deshpande, Kalpesh Khare, Akshay Waghmare, Manav Jain, Mahak Mishara, Maitreya Takale, Shivraj Bhalekar, Aditya Waghmare, Bhuvan Patil, Akshay Patil, Sahil Rampurkar, Amar Kale, Sumedh Dongrajkar, Mohit Nimje, Sumit Phulpagar and Rahul Deo.

The institute announced its last batch admission for two years classroom programme of IIT JEE and NEET 2024 starting from July 22. Teaching and non-teaching staff members were present.