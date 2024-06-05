Narayana's 8 students score out of marks in NEET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Narayana IIT and NEET Academy have excelled in the NEET 2024. A total of 8 students have scored out of marks on all India level and achieved All India Rank (AOR) one.

Director Dr Vishal Ladniya hoped that many students of the institute are likely to get admission to Government seats.

Names of successful students from Narayan group are as follows: S Shreyas, Sandeep Chaudhary, Rishabh Shah, Aditya Kumar, Shashank Sharma, Isha Kothari, Prachita, Darsh Pagdhar, along with local branch students Vishakha Kate, Aditi Chauhan, Snehal Patil, Khan Fara Fatema, Savita Parmar, Vaishnavi Mankape and Rishikesh Rathore.

A new batch will commence on June 7 for the two-year course while the repeaters batch will start on June 21, in which 100% scholarship is

being given as per the rules. A counselling session for medical aspirants will be organised at 10.15 am on June 9 (Sunday). For more information, one may contact the Academy.