Narayana aims to build strong education system: Ravi Teja

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Executive Director of Narayana Group of Educational Institutions Ravi Teja visited the city branch of Narayana Coaching Center recently.

Addressing the media persons, Ravi Teja said, “Narayana Group is committed to imparting holistic knowledge and high academic calibre to the students to make them good citizens and help them face the competition for success in their careers.”

Reviewing the progress of the local branch, he said that the branch of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is doing excellent work in all areas of teaching, administration and results by implementing 100 per cent principles of founder President P Narayana.

He said that the Narayana group has 308 schools, 219 junior colleges and 53 coaching centres across the country, and hinted at expanding the coaching centres in the coming days. Branch director Dr Vishal Ladniya, Abdul Hannan, Dr Sanjay Singh and others were also present.