Narayanites get laurels in Homi Bhabha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 16 students of Narayana Academy came out with flying colours in Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik Examination, result of which was conducted by Greater Bombay Science Teachers' Association.

Director of the Academy Dr Vishal Ladniya said that this year 16 students qualified the first level and appeared for the second level in which the two students Pranit Ambad and Aditya Wagh got selected.

They qualified the level third (project submission) and attended the interview. Both of them qualified and received gold and silver medals respectively.

Dr Vishal said that Narayana Foundation batches that develop the competitive ecosystem would began it's new curriculum from May 2, 2023. Renowned educationist M Farroqui was the chief guest. Abdul Hannan, Prashant Shukla, Durgesh Singh, Dileshwar Rao and others were present.