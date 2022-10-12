Narnaware sent as observer

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Considering the upcoming assembly polls, All India Congress Committee (AICC) sent Aurangabad district president of Congress SC cell Jayprakash Narnaware to Himachal Pradesh as observer. He conducted several meetings of the party workers in Solan district. A strategy was planned for the elections with the discussions with MLA Dr Karnal Sandil and district congress president Shivkumar there.

