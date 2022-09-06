Nasir Farooqui passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A resident of Younus Colony (near Arish Masjid, Katkat Gate) Nasir Farooqui, the elder brother of NCP leader Kamal Farooqui, died of a brief illness today. He was 62.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid (Buddi Lane), on Tuesday, at 10 pm, while the burial took place at Chittekhana Qabrastan (Town Hall) late in the evening.

He is survived by a wife and three sons.