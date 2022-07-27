Nath Valley Monsoon festival from July 30

Aurangabad, July 27: The 13th Monsoon Festival of the Nath Valley School will be held on July 30 and 31. After two long years of COVID-19, the wait is finally over.

Several inter-school competitions that challenge the participants in a holistic manner will be organised. This year, the NVMUN is renewed for the 6th edition. The Quiz and Elite Fusion Dance competition for secondary level and Solo Poetry recitation for primary level are other attractions.

The winners will be given attractive cash prizes and certificates. The host school will pass on the trophy and cash reward to the next team, if they win a place in any event.

A total of 17 schools are participating from Nagpur, Pune, Malkapur and Aurangabad with preparations going on in full swing. Teams have been made for stage management, event management and to look after all the intricacies.

The NVMUN has carefully crafted agendas discussing Human Rights, Indian Politics, environmental issues and International Affairs, providing the delegates a plethora of topics to debate upon. It provides a platform for the youth to learn the art of negotiation and enables them to recognize their role as global citizens.