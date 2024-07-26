Nath Valley MUN concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 8th Nath Valley Model United Nations (NVMUN) was held recently. In his inaugural speech, administrator and municipal commissioner G Sreekanth highlighted the importance of diplomacy in everyday life. Director Ranjit Dass described the NVMUN as the most looked-forward-to festival of the NVS. The ceremony was declared open by principal Dr Sharda Gupta. NVMUN coordinator Chaitali Shetty described it as a phenomenal experience.

The two-day conference, which hosted 16 schools from all over Maharashtra, had Kanaad Bodkhe and Preksha Bothara as the secretary general and deputy secretary general. Rhishik Chattopadhyay was the editor-in-chief of the International Press, which published the NVMUN newsletter: Flambeau. There were a total of 8 committees: UNSC, UNGA, UNHRC, WHO, UNCSTD, UNCSW, AIPPM and SOCHUM. The flagship UNSC committee had the agenda 'Discussing Cyber Security and State Sponsored Cyber Attacks.’

Prizes were awarded to the delegates for 'High Commendation', 'Special Mention' and 'Best delegate.' The NVS was awarded the 'Best School Delegation.'