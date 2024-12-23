Nath Valley School celebrates 32nd Annual Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School celebrated its 32nd Annual Day under the theme Breaking Barriers, recently. Chief guest Brigadier Virender Singh, Priya Singh, trustees Nandkishore Kagliwal, Pradeep Dhoot, Narendra Gupta, Satish Kagliwal, Mukund Bhogle, Rajkumar Lila, director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, and headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta were present.

Students were recognized for their exceptional performance at international, national, state, and regional levels across various fields. Brigadier Virender Singh commended the school’s commitment to fostering teamwork and discipline. Drawing parallels to the camaraderie in the army, he encouraged students to cherish the values instilled by their school. Trustee Nandkishore Kagliwal applauded the dedication of both students and teachers.

Director Dass urged parents and students of class 12 to exercise vigilance against the distractions of social media and mobile phones. Principal Dr Gupta highlighted the school’s achievements since June 2024.

The highlight of the evening was the array of riveting performances that captivated the audience. The event began with a soulful choir and a mesmerizing welcome song. Students brought the timeless English drama Witness for the Prosecution to life, impressing with their gripping portrayal of suspense and intrigue. The Hindi situational comedy Sarabhai delivered hearty laughter. The dance performances were a seamless blend of grace, rhythm, and expression. School activities coordinator Seema Suresh proposed a vote of thanks.