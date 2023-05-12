Nath Valley students excel in Class 10th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Students of the Nath Valley School recorded excellent performance in the Class X CBSE (2022-23) results. Udit Rathi with 98.6% was the topper followed by Anokhi Agrawal, Vidhi Bagadia with 98.4% and Gaurang Agrawal and Hiteshee Agrawal with 98.2%. The Trustees, the Director, Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta congratulated the meritorious students and all the teachers.

Out of 132 students, 36 got 95% and above, 37 scored 90% to 94.99%, 38 students got 80% to 89.99%, 11 students secured 70% to 79.99%, 8 students secured 60% to 69.99% and two students secured 56 to 59.99%.