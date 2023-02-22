Nath Valley to face Holy Cross in final

Aurangabad: Nath Valley High School set up final showdown with Holy Cross High School in the Lokmat Times Campus Club-organised Inter-School cricket tournament at the Garware Stadium.

In semis today, Holy Cross scored a convincing 52 runs victory over St. Lawrence High School, while Nath Valley defeated a fighting SB High School by six runs.

In a pulsating match, Nath Valley, batting first, amassed 102 for the loss of just a solitary wicket in 10 overs, thanks to their in-form openers Rabmeet Singh (36 not out) and Vishwaraj Sarag (38) and Om Shejol (17 not out).

In reply, SB School put up a brave fight before falling short of six runs, as they made 96/1. Shreyas Joshi's quickfire unbeaten 48 (28 balls, 5x4,1x6) and Omkar Bhavar's unbeaten 39 went in vain as NVS bowlers held their nerves in the death overs to slip into the final.

For NVS, player of the match Vishwaraj Sarag took the only wicket to fall. In the other semifinal, Holy Cross, making first use of the wicket, scored 87/7 with player of the match Sahil Bujade scoring 34 off just 16 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

For St. Lawrence, N. Parkhe took two wickets, while Swaraj Pimple, Saksham Patil and Varad Mahajan chipped in with one apiece. In reply, St. Lawrence found the going tough, making only a meagre 35/9. For Holy Cross, Mohammad M. was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for nine runs, while Yug bagged two wickets, followed by Ayan Shaikh, Sahil Bujade and Krish Patil with one wicket apiece. The final on Thursday will commence at 10.30 am.