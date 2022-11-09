National conference of the society of automotive engineers inaugurated

Aurangabad:

A two-day international conference ‘Global Automotive Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities - Inching Towards Atmanirbhar India’ (GASCO CON 2022) organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAEINDIA), Aurangabad division was inaugurated on Wednesday at Marathwada Auto Cluster, Waluj.

Chief guest Prashant Narawade, vice president, Greaves spoke about the relevance of supply chain for the industry in Aurangabad. Rashmi Urdhwareshe, president, SAEINDIA spoke about the increasing importance of suppliers to original equipment manufacturers as the product requirements are now changing very rapidly due to new safety and emission regulations. She highlighted the role played by SAE in bringing all the concerned parties together for an overall win-win situation. Sanjay Nibandhe, chairman SAEINDIA western section pointed out the response to the global markets. Ravi Kharul, convener of the conference referred to infrastructure development in Aurangabad industry essential for testing purposes. The conference was attended by leaders from industry and academia from Greaves, Sanjay Techo Products, Grind Master, Badve group, ANSYS, Altair, Automotive Test Systems, Eaton, Endurance, Deogiri Institutes, CSSMS Chatrapati Shahu College of Engineering and other organizations. K Venkatraj Wagh, Pavan Chaudhari, Sagar Murugkar, Omkar Deshpande, Sudarshan Dharurkar, Dr Ulhas Shinde, Dr Ulhas Shiurkar and others were present for the conference.