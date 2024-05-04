National Conference on Contemporary Media held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day national conference on 'Communications for Development' was organised jointly by MGM University’s College of Journalism and Mass Communication and Indian Communication Congress, at Vinoba Bhave Hall, MGM University recently.

Renowned journalists, editors, and mass media experts from across the country participated in the conference and shared their views on different aspects of the mass media and communication sector. Against the backdrop of the continuously degrading quality of mainstream media in the country, a panel discussion was held to on the topic of the ‘Need of Media Education Council in India.’

B K Ravi (Vice-Chancellor, Koppal University), Upendra Padhi (director, Institute of Media Studies, Utkal University), Dr Archana Kumari (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Dr Pradeep Malik (PDPU University), former Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Dr V L Dharurkar and others participated in the panel discussion.

During the panel discussion, experts emphasized the urgent need to establish a 'Media Education Council' to maintain the quality of news in the public domain. A book 'Changing Horizons of Development Communication' written by Dr V L Dharurkar and Dr Rekha Shelke was also released.