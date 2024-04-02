National conference on ‘Lead The Education Future’ to be held in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Education Unlimited, MGM School and MGM Univeristy will jointly conduct the second edition of ‘Lead The Education Future,’ a three-day national conference on school and higher education.

The conference will be inaugurated at Rukhmini Auditorium at 10 am on April 4. The theme of the event is ‘Be The Change. Eminent experts in education will interact with the participants in the conference to be held between April 4 and 6.

Various sessions will be organised at the conference. A seminar will be hosted after the last session on all three days of the conference. The panel of experts will discuss the topics of Educational Branding Challenges and Opportunities, the New Order of Learning and Co-Creating Educational Pathways - Amplifying Stakeholders' Voices.

Experts like T R Doongaji (Mumbai), Dr Shasikala Wanjari (Vice-Chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration), Dr Bhimraya Metri (director, Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur) and others will guide the participants. For participation, registration can be done through the link (https://mgmeducationunlimited.com/ https://lef.mgmu.ac.in/).