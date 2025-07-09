National convention of tourist guides to be inaugurated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hundreds of tourist guides and representatives from across the country arrived in the tourism capital – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – to participate in the 26th National Convention of the Tourist Guide Federation of India (TGFI), on Wednesday.

On the first day, the guides expressed that they got a glimpse of Maharashtra’s cultural richness through performances like Ganesh Vandana, Koli dance, Lavani, and other traditional dances.

The three-day event (July 9 to 11) began today, with participants arriving at Chikalthana Airport and the railway station, where they were warmly welcomed by the office-bearers of TGFI.

In the evening, a cultural ceremony was held at a hotel, featuring traditional folk dance performances by Dilip Khanderay and team.

TGFI’s national president Narendrasinh Rathore, president of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Ravi Gosain, president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Jaswant Singh, president, Civil Aviation Committee (ATDF) Sunit Kothari, TGFI executive vice president Dr Subhash Jadhav, senior guides Tajindersingh Gulati, Mohammad Ilyas, and others were present. The official inauguration of the national event is scheduled for Thursday at 9 am.

Visit to Fort, Maqbara

A few guides along with Narendra Singh Rathore visited the Daulatabad Fort and the city's Bibi ka Maqbara.