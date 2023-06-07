National Legislators’ Conference to be held in Mumbai next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day first-ever National Legislators’ Conference (NLC) will begin on June 15 in Mumbai. In-depth discussions will be held for three days on various topics related to the legislature.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, MLC Ambadas Danave and NLC member Yogesh Patil said that MIT School of Government (Pune) is taking efforts to create a ﬁrst of its kind apolitical platform, which will witness an assemblage of about 2500 MLAs and MLCs from the length and breadth of the country, cutting across party lines to discuss on various successful models of development, good governance, successful case studies, innovative ideas and best legislative practices of all states.

Nearly 4300 legislators have been invited while 1800 of them have confirmed their participation as of now. The Conference will have three plenary sessions and 80 parallel sessions under different subjects and topics. Former Speakers of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan, Dr Meira Kumar, Manohar Joshi and Shivraj Patil, bureaucrats like former Chief Election Commissioners are also guiding the NLC which is envisioned by its convenor Rahul Karad.